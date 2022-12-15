Every Indian proud to see Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN, says PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Indian embassy in China celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at Beijing's art museum
Telangana's Mahatma Gandhi temple sees increase in number of 'devotees'
Mahatma Gandhi's bust to be inaugurated at UNHQ during India's presidency
Gandhi statue in NY smashed by 6 men amid wave of continued attacks
UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri
-
Every Indian is proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.
His tweet came after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly unveiled Gandhi's bust at a sombre ceremony at the North Lawns of the United Nations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi.
Antonio Guterres described Gandhi as an uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence, non-discrimination and pluralism.
He said, "The new installation located at @UN Headquarters will serve as a reminder of the values Gandhi upheld, and to which we must remain committed."
Responding to him, Modi tweeted, "It makes every Indian proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the @UN HQ. May the Gandhian thoughts and ideals make our planet more prosperous and further sustainable development.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 21:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU