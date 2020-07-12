Expand plasma therapy, testing facilities for Covid-19 patients: Gehlot

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked officials to expand plasma therapy facilities for Covid-19 patients after getting permission from the ICMR.
After encouraging results of plasma therapy at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, it should be expanded to other hospitals as well, he said in a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state.
For this, Gehlot asked officials to seek necessary permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
He also gave directions to increase Covid-19 testing capacity.
Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup, Principal Secretary for Health Akhil Arora and other officials were present in the meeting.
