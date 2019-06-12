Expat art collection smashes record at Sotheby's London auction

A collection of art that belonged to Guy Barbier — the man who brought consulting firm Arthur Andersen & Co. to India in the late 1970s — fetched double its pre-auction estimate in London on Monday, boding well for season prices for Indian art.

Sotheby’s London auction of Modern & Contemporary South Asian Art realised $9.5 million, with some pieces selling for more than four times the expectation. The Guy and Helen Barbier Family Collection capsule of 29 paintings alone realised $7 million, with a Bhupen Khakhar — Two Men In Benares — selling for $3.2 ...