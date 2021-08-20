Expert panel recommends EUA for Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine: Report

-
The Indian drug regulator's subject expert committee on Friday recommended approving ZyCoV-D, Zydus Cadila's three-dose Covid vaccine, for emergency use, CNBC-TV 18 reported on Friday, citing sources.
Zydus application claims efficacy of 66.6%. SEC is of a view that Zydus needs to submit additional data for 2-dose vaccine.
The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.
The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6% in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.
If approved, Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
Zydus Cadila and India's drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The SEC has sent recommendations to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
The committee had met yesterday.
"ZyCoV-D is the first-ever plasmid DNA vaccine for human use, it has proven its safety and efficacy profile in our fight against COVID-19," MD of Cadila Healthcare Dr Sharvil Patel had said.
