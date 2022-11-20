Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror', says Karnataka DGP

The in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru was an 'act of terror,' Director General of Police, Praveen Sood said on Sunday.

In a tweet, the DGP said, "It's confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies." The blast occurred on Saturday evening inside an autorickshaw, near a police station, leaving the passenger and the driver injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)