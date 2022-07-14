Extension of Kolkata Metro Rail services raises passenger count 5x on Day 1

The extension of East West Metro services from Salt Lake Sector Sector V to the busy Sealdah station from Thursday led to very encouraging results with passenger count increasing nearly five times by 5 pm of the day, an official said here.

The East West Metro trains used to ply between Sector V and Phoolbagan. The service has been extended till Sealdah, a distance of 2.33 kms from Phoolbagan, from Thursday.

"Passenger patronage following the augmentation is very encouraging, with the count being 18,000 till 5 pm, compared to 3,500 daily on earlier days," Metro Railway spokesperson Ekalabya Chakraborty said.

The Metro covers the 9-km journey between Sealdah and the IT hub in Sector V in 20 minutes, compared to over one hour of travel by road during peak hours.

The authorities have projected a daily passenger count of around 35,000 following the extension of services till Sealdah, which connects the adjoining districts through the suburban railway network.

The Sealdah Metro station was inaugurated on Monday by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

