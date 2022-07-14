Alt News' Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP

-
ALSO READ
What are new-age fake news and misinformation?
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail extended by SC in UP case
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to be produced before Delhi court today
Delhi Police seek 14-day custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Twitter handle that flagged Alt News' Mohd Zubair's 2018 tweet deleted
-
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged against him in several districts of Uttar Pradesh.
In his fresh plea, Zubair has also sought interim bail in all six cases.
The plea of Zubair has also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the UP government to probe the six cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU