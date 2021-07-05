External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Russia this week

External Affairs Minister will visit this week. The visit is likely to begin from July 8th, said sources.

As and India both desire a multi-polar world, they are equally important for each other in fulfilling each other's interests. The visit will strengthen each other as valued partners with a friendship built on deep mutual trust.

Apart from traditional areas of cooperation such as weapons, hydrocarbons, nuclear energy, and diamonds, new sectors of economic engagement are also emerging -- mining, agro-industrial, and high technology, including robotics, nanotech, and biotech.

India's footprint in the Russian Far East and in the Arctic is set to expand. Connectivity projects may get a boost too.

Moreover, India and are working to close the gap on Afghanistan and are calling for the early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

Additionally, Russia supports India's candidacy for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council and of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

