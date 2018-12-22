Extortion case: CID arrests ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's aide from Delhi

-
The West Bengal CID Saturday arrested close aide of former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh from his New Delhi hideout for alleged connections in an extortion case, an official of the probe agency said.
Sujit Mondal, Ghosh's former security guard, was arrested from a hotel in New Delhi's Panchsheel Park area in connection with an alleged extortion case in West Bengal, the CID official said.
According to the CID's chargesheet filed in June this year, Ghosh, along with eight others, including her husband, had allegedly extorted gold from a Daspur-based businessman in West Bengal after demonetisation.
"The accused Sujit Mondal, a resident of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested from a hotel in New Delhi by our officers in connection with the Daspur case. He will be brought to Kolkata after getting transit remand," the official added.
Mondal, was one of the nine persons including Ghosh, who have been accused of extortion, putting a person in fear of injury to commit extortion, forgery and criminal conspiracy under sections 384, 385, 389, 119, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, sections.
A person had complained that some police personnel had forcefully taken money from him last year following which the CID was issued directives by a court to conduct raids at the residences of Ghosh and her associates named accused in the case.
Ghosh, who was the West Midnapore SP, had resigned from service after she was transferred to a less significant post - the commandant of the third battalion of the state armed police - in December 2017.
