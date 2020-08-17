Facebook employee files police complaint after report on content practices

A top executive has filed a complaint with Delhi Police saying she is receiving death threats following a media report that said she and the US social network firm allegedly favoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.



Ankhi Das, Facebook’s top public-policy executive in India, in her complaint to Delhi police said some individuals online had ‘intentionally vilified’ her due to their political affiliations and were engaging in abuse, media reports said.



Das has said the threats followed a WSJ report last week that said she opposed applying Facebook’s hate-speech rules to a member of Modi’s party and some other Hindu nationalist individuals and groups ‘flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence’.