Farm Bills: Bharatiya Kisan Union members protest in Noida, block roads

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday blocked roads in while staging protests near the Delhi border against the recently passed farm Bills.

"The government is doing whatever it wants without consulting They have made a joke out of us. The country is riding on the back of farmers, we will not tolerate this. This protest will continue until the government makes a rule for mandatory MSP (minimum support price)," a protesting farmer told ANI.

"We are going to march to Delhi and ask the prime minister if he made these laws after consulting or after consulting big corporations," he added.

Additional police forces were deployed in the area to control the situation.

According to Ranvijay, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, traffic has also been diverted from the area for the convenience of the travellers.

According to the Centre, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis and sign agreements with large agri-business firms and will do away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament recently by voice vote despite objection from opposition parties.

