Farmer in UP gets two-year imprisonment for encroachment of government land

A court here sentenced a farmer to two years' imprisonment for encroaching on government land.
Additional District Sessions Judge Sandeep Gupta on Wednesday held Sohanbir Singh guilty under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. He also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Singh.
According to District Government Counsel Rajiv Sharma, a case was registered on September 25, 2013 at Mansurpur police station here against Singh on the complaint of revenue official Sanjay Kumar for encroaching a public water irrigation drain in Begrajpur village.
