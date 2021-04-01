BJP MP Kirron Kher diagnosed with multiple myeloma, undergoes treatment

-
BJP MP and actor Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is on her path to recovery, her actor-husband Anupam Kher said on Thursday.
On Twitter, Anupam Kher released a statement, also on behalf of son Sikandar, that the 68-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai.
"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on," Anupam Kher said in the statement.
He also thanked her fans for their constant support and asked them to keep praying for Kirron Kher's speedy recovery.
"She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.
"She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love," he added.
The family's statement comes a day after Chandigarh BJP chief Arun Sood shared Kirron Kher's diagnosis.
"She is suffering from multiple myeloma. She is recovering well from the disease which was detected last year," Sood said.
Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells which produce antibodies to fight infections.
Kirron Kher had suffered a broken left arm on November 11 last year. Thereafter, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after undergoing a PET scan, Sood added.
She was airlifted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on December 4 last year, he said.
Known for films like "Devdas", "Khamosh Paani", "Veer Zaara" and "Dostana", Kirron Kher had contested her first Lok Sabha elections in 2014 from Chandigarh on BJP ticket and had then defeated Congress candidate Pawan Kumar Bansal.
She again won from Chandigarh seat in 2019.
