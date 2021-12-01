JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Both western, eastern coasts to see rain as cyclonic storms brew: IMD
Business Standard

Farmer leader received call from govt to discuss MSP: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Samyukta Kisan Morcha confirmed that a farmer leader from Punjab received a call from the government, asking for five names from the SKM's side to constitute a committee for discussing MSP issue

Topics
Farmers protests | Farmers March

ANI 

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SMK) meeting begins at Singhu (Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border.
File photo

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday confirmed that a farmer leader from Punjab received a telephone call from the Central government, asking for five names from the SKM's side to constitute a committee for discussing the Minimum Support Price issue.

However, the SKM, which is an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, confirmed that they have received no written communication and no details are available so far about what this Committee is about, its mandate or terms of reference.

"In the absence of such details, it would be premature to comment on this issue," the SKM said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 01 2021. 07:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.