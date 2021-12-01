Farmer leader received call from govt to discuss MSP: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

-
Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday confirmed that a farmer leader from Punjab received a telephone call from the Central government, asking for five names from the SKM's side to constitute a committee for discussing the Minimum Support Price issue.
However, the SKM, which is an umbrella body of 41 farmer unions, confirmed that they have received no written communication and no details are available so far about what this Committee is about, its mandate or terms of reference.
"In the absence of such details, it would be premature to comment on this issue," the SKM said.
