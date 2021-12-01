Lok Sabha to have discussion on Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday: Minister

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid-19 pandemic on Friday
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date
'SC is only hope': Chidambaram on no Parliament discussion on snooping row
Oppn should apologise to nation for their behaviour in Parliament: Govt
Discussion over Nepal's HoR dissolution expected to end in SC today
-
Time has been allotted for a short-duration discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.
The discussion will be held under Rule 193, under which members may seek details about the new 'Omicron' variant of SARS-CoC-2.
A short-duration discussion will be held in Lok Sabha on the pandemic on Wednesday, Joshi told reporters here.
On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha that the new COVID-19 variant has not been reported in India yet and asserted the government has taken measures to ensure it does not reach the country and has issued an advisory after looking at the developments globally.
Amidst a heightened level of concern over the Omicron variant, the Centre on Tuesday advised states and union territories to ramp up testing and undertake effective surveillance of international passengers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU