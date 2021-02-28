Farmer protest: Rakesh Tikait to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur

-
Amid the ongoing framers' protest at Delhi borders against the three Central agricultural laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait will hold a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Lakhnaur in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
According to sources, all preparations for the Kisan Mahapanchayat have been completed. Reportedly, in order to mobilise the historical crowd in Panchayat, BKU leaders were visiting villages and talking to farmers for the last several days.
A company of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and personnel from at least four police stations have been deployed to maintain law and order in the state, said sources.
Police will also monitor the speeches of Kisan Mahapanchayat, they added.
Tikait would be attending farmers' meetings planned across Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to garner support for the ongoing stir against the new farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
