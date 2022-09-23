JUST IN
Farmers block highway near Kurukshetra, demand early procurement of paddy
Lumpy disease: UP bans cattle trade with 4 states; limits animal movement
Spike in fever cases: Dengue, malaria, swine flu take over from Covid-19
Outgoing judge Indira Banerjee hopes appointment of more women in SC
Delhi rains: From 49% deficit in September to 16% excess in just 24 hours
Assistance to Pakistan's F-16 not designed as a message to India: Pentagon
Indian envoy calls on Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena, discusses bilateral issues
Prophet row: SC transfers all FIRs against Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Only 19% aged above-18 have taken third Covid vaccine dose: Delhi govt
New India prepared to deal with any threat in healthcare sector: Mandaviya
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Lumpy disease: UP bans cattle trade with 4 states; limits animal movement
Business Standard

Farmers block highway near Kurukshetra, demand early procurement of paddy

The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in Haryana will start from October 1.

Topics
Paddy | farmers | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Farmer leader Gurnam Chaduni
Farmer leader Gurnam Chaduni

A group of farmers on Friday blocked the national highway near Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district demanding that the government immediately begin paddy procurement.

The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in Haryana will start from October 1.

Some protesting farmers even tried to remove police barricades on the road.

The protest was led by Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

Addressing the farmers at the protest site, Chaduni said the government should immediately begin the procurement process.

The protest caused inconvenience to commuters using the highway and police had to divert traffic.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement here on Thursday, crops such as paddy, millet, maize, moong, sunflower, groundnut, til, arhar and urad will be procured during the marketing season 2022-23.

Adequate arrangements have been made for smooth procurement in mandis, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paddy

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 19:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.