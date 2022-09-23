Farmers block highway near Kurukshetra, demand early procurement of paddy

A group of on Friday blocked the highway near Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district demanding that the government immediately begin procurement.

The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in will start from October 1.

Some protesting even tried to remove police barricades on the road.

The protest was led by BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

Addressing the at the protest site, Chaduni said the government should immediately begin the procurement process.

The protest caused inconvenience to commuters using the highway and police had to divert traffic.

Meanwhile, according to an official statement here on Thursday, crops such as paddy, millet, maize, moong, sunflower, groundnut, til, arhar and urad will be procured during the marketing season 2022-23.

Adequate arrangements have been made for smooth procurement in mandis, it stated.

