JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Paddy procurement row intensifies: KCR gives deadline to Modi government
Business Standard

BJP stages protest in Telangana, calls on CM to either buy paddy or resign

While the TRS government has been demanding that the Centre procure paddy from the state, the union government has maintained that it would buy raw rice

Topics
BJP | Telangana | Paddy procurement

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

BJP, BJP flag
Photo: Shutterstock

As the ruling TRS staged a dharna in New Delhi on Monday over the paddy procurement row, the BJP in Telangana organized a protest here demanding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao either purchase paddy produced by state's farmers or step down from his post.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders attended the agitation.

Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government discriminated against Telangana, TRS has taken up a series of protests, including road blockades, for nearly 10 days.

While the TRS government has been demanding that the Centre procure paddy from the state, the union government has maintained that it would buy raw rice.

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently alleged that the TRS government's "politicking on paddy procurement" smacks of a large-scale conspiracy to help middlemen make hundreds of crores and diverting the anger of farmers towards the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 11 2022. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU