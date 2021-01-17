Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march

-
ALSO READ
Security increased along Delhi borders ahead of farmers' tractor rally
Farmers should have waited for next talks before tractor march, says BJP
Farmers take out tractor march against govt's new agri laws amid security
Shashi Tharoor joins Punjab MPs protesting over farm bills at Jantar Mantar
Farmers' protest over Centre's three new agri bills continues for 20th day
-
Punjab farmers have left from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor parade on Republic Day as a mark of protest against the farm laws.
"We are leaving for Delhi with our tractors and will continue to do so till January 24. Around 11 thousand tractors will be making a move to Delhi from Ludhiana itself. In total, one lakh tractors will participate in the Republic Day tractor parade from Ludhiana, Amritsar, Faridkot, and Bhatinda districts," said a farmer.
Protesting farmers and their leaders have said that they will take out a massive tractor rally in Delhi on January 26 in protest of the three contentious farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU