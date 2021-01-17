India's first Labour Movement museum to open in Kerala's Alappuzha

-
ALSO READ
Kerala Tourism wins award for exemplary activities during Covid- 19
Kerala govt permits reopening of spas, ayurvedic resorts after months
Wistron's labour pains
Labour Min gives 45 days for feedback on Social security code draft rules
How 3 labour codes aim to reform employment contract, layoffs, work safety
-
The country's first Labour Movement
Museum, showcasing the history of world labour movement, would be launched in Kerala's houseboat tourism hub, Alappuzha.
The museum will feature a huge repository of documents and exhibits that shaped the labour movements across the continents and impacted Alappuzha, the cradle of the labour movement in the country, in particular and Kerala in general, state Tourism department said on Sunday.
Located alongside the Port and Coir museums displaying the town's rich maritime heritage, the Labour Movement Museum, the first such window in the country on the class struggle and spirited fight of workers, is part of a larger project that will also be of tourist appeal, it said in a release.
The museum would be launched as part of the LDF government's second 100-day programme.
"The New Model Cooperative Society Limited, previously run by the Bombay Company, has been converted into the Labour Movement Museum.
It will portray, through pictures, documents and other exhibits, the growth of the world labour movement and the history of Keralas labour movement", the tourism department said.
Packed with history predating the advent of the Western colonialism, Alappuzha had a virtual monopoly over the production and shipping of coir made of coconut husk, a product that had immense global demand.
"Besides its unsurpassed natural beauty, Alappuzha has a rich commercial and maritime heritage dating back to the ancient times and connected to distant lands.
The Alappuzha Heritage Tourism project is conceived to bring this legacy before tourists, in which these museums are important components.
They will also serve scholars specializing in the commercial and labour- related topics," Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.
The Museums will open as soon as the restoration of heritage structures is complete.
Kerala State Coir Corporation Ltd building, formerly run by the Volkart Brothers, will become the Museum of Coir History.
With an outlay of Rs 9.95 crores, 97 per cent of renovation works in this museum is complete.
The Port Museum gives a vivid idea of Alappuzhas commercial links with the world outside through the sea.
The conservation of the old Port Office and the adjacent godowns is in progress.
Nearly 90 per cent of the works of Rs 4.63 crore Port Office refurbishment is complete.
Nurturing of the Miyawaki forest, pier restoration, Naval Signal Museum and the improvement of the canals, Gandhi Museum, Saukar Masjid, Makham Masjid renovation are also progressing as part of the heritage project, the Tourism Department said.
The places of worship in the town, factories and historical buildings will be part of the project.
Noted conservation architect Dr Benny Kuriakose is leading the restoration works.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU