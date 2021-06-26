Farmers make a new programme everyday to keep agitation alive: Anil Vij

-
Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday took a dig at protesting farmers and said they make a new programme every day to keep their agitation alive.
"They (farmers) are sitting at the borders for eight months now. They're disappointed. So, to keep their agitation alive, their leaders make a new programme everyday. Today, they have spoken about submitting a memorandum at Raj Bhawan. This keeps happening," said Vij.
He further slammed Congress for supporting farmers and said Congress supports all those who want to destroy the unity and integrity of the nation.
"Congress supports all those who want to destroy the unity and integrity of the nation, who want to extend the hand of a friendship towards the enemies of the country. Congress is with all of them," he said.
To mark the completion of seven months of the ongoing farmers' agitation, the farmers are observing 'Save Farming, Save Democracy Day' across the country today and will be submitting a memorandum to all the Governors in the name of the President of India on this occasion.
A large number of farmers in Panchkula march towards the Governor's residence in Chandigarh to submit a memorandum seeking repeal of new farm laws.
Further accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over unnecessary oxygen demand during the second wave of COVID-19, the BJP leader said Delhi CM and his associates should be charged for the murder of innocent people.
"By providing false data Delhi government sought more oxygen than required because of which people from other states died. Kejriwal and his associates should charge for the murder of innocent people. A high-level committee should be formed to investigate this matter," said BJP leader.
Talking about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 he said the Haryana government is fully prepared for this.
"Govt is prepared. Regarding the first case (of Delta Plus variant) reported in Faridabad, we have given orders that 100 per cent of the contacts of the person be tested and genome sequencing be done," added Haryana Health Minister.
