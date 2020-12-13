JUST IN
Farmers' protest LIVE: Union reject govt offer, plan blocking highway

Farmers call to intensify stir at Delhi borders by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi highway, following which Delhi police have tightened security. Stay tuned for more updates

New Delhi 

Farmers and their supporters take part in a tractor rally during a protest to support the nationwide strike, called by farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centres Agri laws, in Amritsar, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 18: Farmers unions plan to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday, stepping up their protests against three newly enacted laws that liberalise agriculture markets.
 
Protesters will drive tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11am, said farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu earlier. Protesters will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when unions have called for a nationwide protest against the government. The Delhi Police placed barricades at the national capital's borders and it will update commuters about traffic and closed routes on their Twitter handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that the reforms were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce. “The aim of the all government reforms is to make farmers’ prosperous,” he said.

