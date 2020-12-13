- Latest LIVE: Jaishankar hopes of serious talks on trade with Biden admin
- Delhi Police ups security at border after farmers call to intensify stir
- Farmers picket toll plazas, threaten bigger stir; PM again bats for reforms
- India will meet national security challenge: Jaishankar on China border row
- Air quality slips to 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida; 'very poor' in Faridabad
- Expect AstraZeneca vaccine will be approved within days: UK NHS chief
- Several injured in Hyderabad chemical factory fire; many feared trapped
- Fertility rate falling, 2001-11 saw sharpest drop in 100 yrs: Census
- HC quashes income tax proceedings against Karti Chidambaram, his wife
- Agricultural reforms will increase farmers' income: PM Modi at FICCI event
Farmers' protest LIVE: Union reject govt offer, plan blocking highway
Farmers call to intensify stir at Delhi borders by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi highway, following which Delhi police have tightened security. Stay tuned for more updates
Punjab farmers | Delhi Police
Farmers and their supporters take part in a tractor rally during a protest to support the nationwide strike, called by farmer unions to press for repeal of the Centres Agri laws, in Amritsar, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 18: Farmers unions plan to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday, stepping up their protests against three newly enacted laws that liberalise agriculture markets.
Protesters will drive tractors from Rajasthan's Shahjahanpur through the Jaipur-Delhi Highway at 11am, said farmer leader Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu earlier. Protesters will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when unions have called for a nationwide protest against the government. The Delhi Police placed barricades at the national capital's borders and it will update commuters about traffic and closed routes on their Twitter handle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that the reforms were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce. “The aim of the all government reforms is to make farmers’ prosperous,” he said.
