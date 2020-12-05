- Yogi govt initiate process to professionalise investment promotion
Farmers' protest LIVE Day 10: Govt, farmer leaders to meet again today
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 10: Govt and farmer leaders will meet again today to end deadlock over the new farm laws. Stay tuned for latest updates on farmers' protest
Topics
Farmer protest | Punjab farmers | Farm Bills
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Farmers at Singhu Border during their protest against Farm law, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 10: The government and farmer leaders will meet again today for their fifth round of talks to end the deadlock over the new farm laws.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash, who will be present in the meeting, will deliberate on the points that farmer leaders had raised and offer possible solutions.
In the previous meeting on Thursday, the government had assured 40 farmer union leaders that they were open to considering ways to strengthen APMC mandis, create a level-playing field with proposed private markets, and provide a provision for approaching higher courts for dispute resolution, while asserting that procurement at minimum support price (MSP) would continue.
But the other side stuck to their demand of repealing the three "hastily-passed" farm laws, saying that the legislation with several loopholes and deficiencies could not be amended.
The agitating farmers have urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws, besides threatening to hold a nationwide protest on December 8.
Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE UPDATES
