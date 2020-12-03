JUST IN
LIVE: Farmers ask govt to convene Parliament session to repeal farm laws

Farmers protest LIVE updates Day 7: The Centre and farmer unions will meet again today in an effort to end the standoff over the new farm laws. Stay tuned for latest updates on farmers' protest

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Members of Bhartiya Kisan union stage a protest against farm laws at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 8: The talks between the Centre and agitating farmer unions on Tuesday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws, and the two sides will now meet again today, while support from more quarters poured in for the thousands of protesters camping at Delhi borders for seven days.

The farmer unions rejected the government's offer to set up a committee to look into issues raised by them and said they will intensify their stir until their demands are met.

Men and women, many of them with their children, have assembled at Delhi's borders in Singhu, Tikri and Gazipur to take part in protests against the new farm laws. Yesterday, hundreds of farmers gathered at the Noida-Delhi border too.

The agitating farmers have urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws, besides threatening to hold a nationwide protest on December 5.

Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Thu, December 03 2020. 06:27 IST

