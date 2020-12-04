- Top headlines: Centre, farmers make headway; Flipkart to spin-off PhonePe
LIVE: Protesting farmers step up agitation, block Ghaziabad-Delhi border
Farmers protest LIVE updates Day 9: Talks between government and agitating farmer unions on Thursday failed to end standoff over the new farm laws. Stay tuned for latest updates on farmers' protest
Farmers during their Delhi Chalo protest against new farm laws, at Delhi-Haryana Singhu border, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 | Photo: PTI
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 9: Talks between the government and agitating farmer unions on Thursday failed to end the standoff over the new farm laws as the protestors refused to budge on their demands. Another round of discussions will be held on Saturday in a bid to forge a resolution. The government side, led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, assured the group of nearly 40 farmer leaders that all their valid concerns would be discussed and considered with an open mind, but the farmers stuck to their demand that the three "hastily-passed" farm laws be repealed, saying there were several loopholes and deficiencies. A press conference by the farmer leaders today would further clear their stand.
Meanwhile, Akali Dal stalwart and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal returned his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the Centre's new farm laws.
The capital city of Delhi continued to brave another day of traffic snarls and border blockades as agitating farmers from different parts of the country converged in the national capital.
The agitating farmers have urged the Union government to convene a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws, besides threatening to hold a nationwide protest on December 5.
Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE UPDATES
