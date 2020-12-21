- Farmers' protest LIVE: Govt invites farmer unions for next round of talks
Farmers' protest LIVE: Govt invites farmer unions for next round of talks
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Farmer unions to observe a day-long relay hunger strike at protest sites to press for the repeal of the new farm laws. Stay tuned for latest updates on farmers' protest
Punjab farmers | Delhi Police | Farm Bills
Farmers light candles to pay tribute to those who lost their lives during the agitation, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday | PHOTO: PTI
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 26: Farmer unions will observe a day-long relay hunger strike today at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws, even as the government has asked them to choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP and some other states are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.
The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporate players.
