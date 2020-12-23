Farmers' protest LIVE: Farmer to decide on fresh talks with govt today

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 28: Protesting farmer unions will decide today on the central government's offer for fresh talks, even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed the hope that they will soon resume the dialogue to resolve the impasse over new agri laws.



A group of protesters showed black flags to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday and even tried to block his convoy in Ambala City, as demonstrations were held in several other states in support of the thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, who are on a sit-in since November 26 on the borders of the capital, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.



In Uttar Pradesh, a group of farmers who were heading to join the protesters clashed with police when they were stopped at Rampur-Moradabad toll plaza.



While a couple of farmer unions have been on a sit-in on the Delhi-Noida border against the farm laws, a group of protesters, mainly residents of Jewar and Dadri in Greater Noida, came out on roads in support of the laws and was stopped by police at Mahamaya Flyover.



Stay tuned for farmers' protest LIVE UPDATES