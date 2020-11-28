Farmers protest LIVE: Farmers to decide on next course of action today

-
Farmer leaders from Punjab would hold a meeting today to decide the next course of action. "Several farmer leaders are still on their way to Delhi. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and then take our next decision," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakanuda) president Buta Singh Burjgill told reporters.
After the day-long confrontation at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu and Tikri borders, the Delhi Police on Friday finally allowed thousands of farmers to enter Delhi for a planned protest against the new Central farm laws.
Even after the Delhi Police announced that they could enter the city escorted by cops, tear gas shells were lobbed at regular intervals and water sprays continued to push the crowd back as many wanted to march towards the Ramlila ground in Delhi and not the designated Nirankari ground in North Delhi's Burari. Some farmers were also reportedly injured in the action along with some policemen.
The farmers with tractors and trolleys carrying food and essential supplies for days had been trying to enter Delhi from multiple points, defying barricades and barbed wires put up by Delhi Poice to restrict their entry.
Punjab farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws, which, they said, should be replaced with another set of legislations framed after wider consultation with the stakeholders. They also want a guarantee on the minimum support price.
