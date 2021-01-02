LIVE: Farmers' protest continues amid freezing temperatures in Delhi-NCR

-
ALSO READ
Govt-farmers meet LIVE: Consensus reached on stubble burning, power tariff
LIVE: Hopeful that farmers' unions will resume talks soon, says Tomar
LIVE: Protesting farmers write to Centre, put up 4-point agenda for talks
LIVE: Minister Tomar sends 8-point letter to farmers, assures them of MSP
LIVE: Farmers to block Chilla border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday
-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 37: Amid freezing temperatures in Delhi and adjoining areas, a farmer from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh died near Ghazipur border yesterday while protesting against new agricultural laws enacted by the central government.
The farmer, Galtan Singh (57) was a resident of Bhagwanpur Nagal village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.
The farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of the three laws and legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) which is declared every year by the Centre for 23 crops while the government has assured them that it will accept their two more demands related to stubble burning and electricity subsidies.
Farmers' protest is going on at Singhu border, Tikri border and Ghazipur border amid severe cold condition in Delhi and NCR as the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degree Celsius on the New Year's day on Friday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU