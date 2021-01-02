LIVE: Farmers' protest continues amid freezing temperatures in Delhi-NCR

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 37: Amid freezing temperatures in Delhi and adjoining areas, a farmer from Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh died near Ghazipur border yesterday while protesting against new agricultural laws enacted by the central government.

The farmer, Galtan Singh (57) was a resident of Bhagwanpur Nagal village in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of the three laws and legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) which is declared every year by the Centre for 23 crops while the government has assured them that it will accept their two more demands related to stubble burning and electricity subsidies.

Farmers' protest is going on at Singhu border, Tikri border and Ghazipur border amid severe cold condition in Delhi and NCR as the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degree Celsius on the New Year's day on Friday.