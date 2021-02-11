Farmers' protest LIVE: Indian laws must be followed, govt warns Twitter

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 78: Protesting farmers Wednesday announced a four-hour nationwide rail blockade on February 18 as they renewed their strategy to intensify their agitation, which also included a candle march on February 14 in the memory of those killed in the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack.

In a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, also said toll collection will not be allowed in Rajasthan from February 12 as part of their week-long protest strategy.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- for more than two months, demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday held a virtual interaction with Twitter officials and expressed strong displeasure on the way Twitter acted after an emergency order was issued to remove this hashtag 'farmer genocide'.

Centre reminded Twitter that in India," its Constitution and laws are supreme", and it is expected that "responsible entities not only reaffirm but remain committed to compliance to the law of land."