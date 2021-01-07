LIVE: Farm leaders prepare for 'tractor march' today as deadlock continues

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 44: The leaders of the farmers unions demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws and the procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) are readying for a 'Tractor March' announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways today.

Farmers leaders said the 'Tractor March' would be a trailer of the 'Republic Day Parade' scheduled on January 26.

After the seventh round of talks with the Central government on Monday remained inconclusive, the farmers decided to take out a 'Tractor March' today. Earlier the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had scheduled the rally for January 6 but due to the bad weather forecast the march was postponed to January 7.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding repeal of farm laws, a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues.

Last week, the government agreed to exclude farmers from penal provisions of the Air Quality Management ordinance and to not pursue the draft Electricity Bill.