LIVE: Protesters clang plates in Punjab, Delhi during PM's 'Mann ki baat'

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 33: The stir by thousands of farmers who are camping on Delhi's borders in harsh winters to press for the repeal of three new central agriculture laws has entered a second month. Yesterday, farmers marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat monthly radio address by clanging utensils. At the Singhu and Tikri borders, farmers picked up and banged steel plates, used tin cans and canisters and even metal pots used for cooking. “We did not want to hear the prime minister’s Mann ki Baat’. By beating plates, we ensured no one would hear his talk,” said Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of the Dakonda (Punjab) unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union..
A day after protesting farmer unions proposed December 29 for the next round of talks but put forth several conditions for the agenda, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary expressed the hope that a solution will be reached in the meeting, even as several BJP leaders decried alleged attempts to politicise the farmer issues.
There has been no breakthrough after five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions, which rejected a government proposal to amend the laws and provide a written assurance on the MSP issue.
Security remains tight at the Delhi borders with hundreds of personnel deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri where the farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, have been camping since the last week of November.
