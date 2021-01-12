Farmers' protest LIVE: Farm law repeal not justifiable, Centre tells SC

-
-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates day 49: The Centre on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest, which seeks to disrupt the august gathering and celebrations of the Republic Day on January 26. The move comes hours after the apex court pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it was "extremely disappointed" with the way negotiations between them were going and it would constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.
Indicating amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws, the apex court refused to grant extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution, saying it has already granted the government a "long rope".
The apex court is scheduled to pronounce its order on a bunch of petitions over the farmers' protests today, and may take a call on setting up the committee to be headed by a former Chief Justice of India.
The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws, while the farmers' leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.
