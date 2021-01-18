Farmers' protest LIVE: SC hearing on farmers' tractor rally on R-Day today

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 54: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea of the central government, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers "which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations" of Republic Day on January 26.

A day before the hearing, agitating farmer unions remained firm on holding a tractor rally on the Republic Day and vowed to continue their stir till the agri laws were repealed, even as Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged them to discuss alternatives to scrapping the legislation at the next meeting scheduled for January 19.

"We are prepared to sit in protest till May 2024... Our demand is that the three laws be taken back and the government provide a legal guarantee on the MSP," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told reporters in Nagpur.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, union leader Yogendra Yadav said, "We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful."

"There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the flag on their tractors," he said.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislation would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.