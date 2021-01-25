LIVE: Farm leaders say weapons, alcohol banned during R-Day tractor rally

-
Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 60: Delhi police has decided to allow thousands of protesting farmers to drive through the city after this week's Republic Day military parade, despite security concerns.
Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of national capital for over two months in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial farm laws, which they say will hurt their livelihoods and help big companies.
To up the ante, farmers wanted to drive tractors to the centre of New Delhi on Republic Day.
Farmer leaders have appealed to those participating in the Republic Day tractor march to carry enough ration for 24 hours and ensure that the rally remains peaceful.
No one should carry any weapon or drink alcohol. Banners carrying inciting messages are not allowed, a farmer leader said.
Farmer leaders said the tractor parade will remain peaceful and will not affect the official Republic Day parade in any way.
Enacted in September last year, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of minimum support price and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
