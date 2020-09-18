Farmers will get right prices; misinformation spread about Bills: Modi

are being misled about three "historic Bills" that will rid them of hurdles in selling their produce, said Prime Minister on Friday a day after a key ally of his government resigned over the controversial reforms.

"Misinformation is being spread that won't get right prices. They are forgetting how aware the country's are," Modi said, addressing a rally in Bihar after dedicating a railway bridge to the nation through.

The government is "committed to help farmers get right prices through Minimum Support Price," he said, responding to protests and Opposition criticism of the Bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit as the food processing minister over the Bills, which her party says are anti-farmer.