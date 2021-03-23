Farmers will sell produce at MRP not MSP, says MP Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday said that farmers in the country will henceforth sell their produce at Maximum Retail Price rather than Minimum Support Price.

"Agitating farmers are demanding Why should not farmers get MRP? PM Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who decided to ensure MRP for farm produce. Farmers will from, now on, sell their produce at MRP," he said.

He said that Government bought 25 quintals of farm produce from farmers on a single day. "This year total remuneration of farmers in has increased by Rs 16,000 crores," he said.

Patel also said that the subject of agriculture will also be taught in school education.

On alleged irregularities in Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officer recruitment exams, he said, "An inquiry has been ordered and the result of the recruitment exam will not be published until findings of the probe come in."

Patel said, "We have cleansed politics. We cleansed the impure government for 15 months. Bharatiya Janata Party's lotus is for purity, development and prosperity."

On the allegations upon Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Maharastra Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, he said, " The former commissioner's charge should be investigated by an impartial committee and after investigation, action should be taken against the guilty or the accused. For moral reasons, the Home Minister should resign or the Chief Minister should remove him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)