Farmers will sell produce at MRP not MSP, says MP Agriculture Minister

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet mulls hiking minimum support price for procuring raw jute
Rahul hits out at Centre over MSP, APMC, urges people to support farmers
Adityanath govt to buy wheat directly from farmers from April 1-June 15
States pull out a stock of sops and promises to woo the disgruntled farmer
Farmers' protest: Govt likely to seek Cabinet nod for MSP assurance
-
Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday said that farmers in the country will henceforth sell their produce at Maximum Retail Price rather than Minimum Support Price.
"Agitating farmers are demanding MSP. Why should not farmers get MRP? PM Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who decided to ensure MRP for farm produce. Farmers will from, now on, sell their produce at MRP," he said.
He said that Madhya Pradesh Government bought 25 quintals of farm produce from farmers on a single day. "This year total remuneration of farmers in Madhya Pradesh has increased by Rs 16,000 crores," he said.
Patel also said that the subject of agriculture will also be taught in school education.
On alleged irregularities in Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officer recruitment exams, he said, "An inquiry has been ordered and the result of the recruitment exam will not be published until findings of the probe come in."
Patel said, "We have cleansed politics. We cleansed the impure government for 15 months. Bharatiya Janata Party's lotus is for purity, development and prosperity."
On the allegations upon Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Maharastra Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, he said, " The former commissioner's charge should be investigated by an impartial committee and after investigation, action should be taken against the guilty or the accused. For moral reasons, the Home Minister should resign or the Chief Minister should remove him.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU