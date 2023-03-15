JUST IN
FCRA licence of 1,827 NGOs cancelled in last 5 years: Nityanand Rai

There were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations as on March 10, 2023

Topics
FCRA licences | FCRA | NGOs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government has cancelled FCRA registration of 1,827 NGOs for violation of laws in the last five years, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai told Rajya Sabha that Section 32 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 provides for revision by the central government of any order passed in a proceeding against any association registered under the Act.

During 2018 to 2022, the FCRA registration certificates of 1,827 associations have been cancelled due to violation of the provisions of the Act and rules, he said in a written reply.

There were 16,383 FCRA-registered organisations as on March 10, 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 16:50 IST

