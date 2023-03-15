JUST IN
Delhi excise scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea on ED summons on March 24
Delhi airport witnesses chaos, passengers complain about long waiting hours
Congress' Pramod Tiwari gives business notice suspension in RS on Adani row
Land for job case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, others granted bail
Delhi's AQI falls to poor category, maximum temperature at 34 degrees: IMD
US recognises McMahon Line as intl boundary between China, Arunachal
Dhami attends meet chaired by Rajnath to boost infra on northern borders
LIVE: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea on March 24, refuses interim relief
US Senate to vote on nomination of Eric Garcetti as envoy to India
Prez panel discusses EADs for those waiting for green card for over 5 yrs
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Canada to deport 700 Indian students as visa documents found to be fake
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Puducherry declares school holiday from March 16 to 26 over H3N2 flu scare

The order will be in force for schools in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the Union Territory in view of prevalence of the viral subtype of influenza

Topics
Puducherry | Schools

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

flu

The Puducherry government on Wednesday announced a holiday for all schools up to Class 8 from March 16 to March 26 in view of the spread of H3N2 influenza virus in the Union Territory.

The order will be in force for schools in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the Union Territory in view of prevalence of the viral subtype of influenza, particularly among children.

Speaking in the Assembly during zero hour, Home and Education Minister A Nammasivayam said in view of spread of the influenza particularly among children, the government decided to declare a holiday for all schools including privately-managed institutions and government-aided schools from primary class to Class 8.

The UT health department had stated on March 11 that Puducherry reported 79 virus cases belonging to the viral H3N2 subtype till March 4.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister C Djeacoumar said the territorial administration has introduced a government order (GO) providing reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBC) candidates in the recruitment to Group B non-gazetted posts in the government departments. He told the House that a GO in this regard has been issued after a decision was taken by the UT Cabinet.

Earlier, all members belonging to opposition DMK and Congress walked out of the House protesting against introduction of prepaid meters for billing power consumption in the Union Territory. DMK opposition leader R Siva, who led the walkout of the members, said installing such electricity meters is "anti-people" and caused chaos among power consumers. The DMK leader insisted that the prepaid metering system be dropped.

The protesting lawmakers did not agree with the contention of Minister A Namassivayam, who also holds the Electricity portfolio, that prepaid power consumption meters were introduced to prevent power theft and pilferage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Puducherry

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 14:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.