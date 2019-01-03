In pics: A journey through Bihar to gauge state's electrification drive

The Centre on December 31 announced the completion of household electrification in 25 states, with about 1.05 million households still to be electrified. Bihar, one of the most unelectrified states, had in October declared full electrification. Business Standard visited some villages in Saran, Supaul and Araria districts of the state, some of which it had toured in September 2015 as well, to assess the change. ALSO READ: Bihar electrification drive involves crossing rivers and fixing bills
Solar power plant at Bheldi village in Bihar's Saran district is run by Development Alternatives and Smart Power India promoted energy supply company TARAurja. The 37.5 kilowatt plant runs on a hybrid model with biogas and diesel gensets as back-up.
Kanhai Kumar manages bio-gas plant of Grassroots Energy at Bheldi. For every five drums of cow dung, Rs 1000 worth cattle feed is given in exchange.
Solar power run irrigation facility waters vegetable plants at Chakai village in Jokihat area of Araria, Bihar
Bhalo Devi who runs a biomass plant, switches on the power supply from solar panels and operates machines and gasifiers at Mahalgaon in Araria district, Bihar. She works for DESI Power run by SN Sharan popularly known as Buluji.
Packaged water produced from TARAurja's RO plant
A boat that acts as lifeline to transport men, material and animals at sunset anchored at one of the spurs of Koshi in Supaul, Bihar. The boatman charges Rs 5 a person for every trip.
"It is not the flood, which over the years we know how to deal with, but land denudation that is the bane of this river," says the boat man at Khokhananaha as he gets help from two children to empty water that seeped into his boat.
Solar power plant built on a stilt above the highest flood level at Khokhananaha village inside Kosi river in Bihar's Supaul district
A house with solar power connection at Khokhananaha village inside the Kosi river
TARAurja runs a RO water purifier plant at Bheldi.
TARAurja's Narinder Abrol with 26-year-old Hariram Pandey, who buys solar power for his carpentry shop. Pandey shows the mobile application through which billing and customer service is done.
Cow dung diluted with water is put into the balloon chambers for production of methane that generates power
