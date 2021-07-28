Finance Ministry invites entries for new DFI's name, tagline and logo

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Too many questions on bad bank and infra DFI
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
DFI goes back to the future: Will changes boost infra funding in India?
DFI to get direct access to Reserve Bank of India's funding facilities
-
The finance ministry on Wednesday invited entries from citizens for name, tagline and logo for the new Development Financial Institution (DFI) that is touted as a gamechanger for infrastructure financing in the country.
Earlier, the ministry had carried out a similar exercise for choosing the name for the flagship financial inclusion programme of the government -- 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna' -- in 2014.
"@FinMinIndia in association with @mygovindia is announcing a contest to crowdsource the name, tagline and logo of the new Development Financial Institution. Cash prizes of up to Rs 5 lakh in each category! Last date for entries is 15.08.2021," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.
The setting up of a DFI was announced by the finance minister in Budget 2021-22.
In March, Parliament passed the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) Bill.
"Infrastructure is essential to building a new India. This would mean new projects, expanding existing infra and revitalizing decrepit infra. The National Infrastructure Pipeline of Rs 111 lakh crore was a recognition of this need and accordingly over 7000 projects were identified. However, the execution and completion of these projects will require timely finance and the requirement of funds is large," according to mygov.in website.
This Infra DFI will be a development bank with credibility and a mandate through explicit government support and this DFI will crowd in, not elbow out, other lenders, it said.
"It will not do everything itself. Therefore, it will not only be a provider of credit and credit plus services but equally, be an enabler and a catalyst for a new ecosystem for infra based on collaboration and on partnership. Its operations will prioritize risk mitigation, product innovation, accessing green and ethical funds and helping to develop a vibrant bond market," it added.
The Department of Financial Services under the finance ministry has invited citizens to coin a name, suggest a tagline and design a logo for the DFI.
It should in effect be like a visual signature, easy to recall and pronounce. Each of the three elements would stand out on its own but would represent a synergised approach, as per the website.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU