FIR registered in Kanpur against Sahara chief Subrata Roy, family members

-
ALSO READ
Sebi's refund to Sahara investors inches up to Rs 129 crore in 9 years
UP Police book Twitter, journalists for circulating Muslim man video
Third wave peak expected around September-October: IIT Kanpur study
MGF files FIR against Emaar officials over 'fraudulent transfer' of land
SC stays FIR filed against YES Bank by Subhash Chandra in Dish TV case
-
An FIR has been registered against Sahara chief Subrata Roy and 17 of his family members and group officials on charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy at a police station in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.
The case was registered Kakadeo police station on Sunday against Subrata Roy, his wife Swapna Roy, sons Sushanto Rai and Shimanto Rai, daughters-in-law Chandni Roy and Richa, brother J B Roy, and senior members of the group.
Others named in the FIR are company directors Jitendra Kumar Varshney, Karunesh Awasthi, Anil Kumar Pandey, Rana Jia, D K Srivastava, Romi Dutta, Pradeep Srivastava, Omprakash Srivastava and Abdul Dabir and auditors Pawan Kapoor and R N Khanna.
Kanpur Commissioner of Police Asim Arun confirmed the registration of the FIR against Subrata Roy and others.
The FIR alleged the accused launched several companies and societies and duped over 25 lakh people across the country, including over one lakh residents of Kanpur, totalling over Rs 25 lakh crore.
Ajay Tandon, lawyer and national President of Mandar Bhartiya Antarrashtriya, who lodged the complaint on the request of the victims, said the money was deposited through the companies of the accused persons in the name of investment and housing in Kanpur and other parts of the country.
The FIR has been registered under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating and forgery.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU