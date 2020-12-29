Fire at trash godown in Kerala's Kozhikode, no casualty reported yet

-
A major fire broke out at a
trash godown in nearby Cheruvannoor on Tuesday morning,police said.
According to Fire & Rescue department sources, there are no casualties and attempts were on to bring the blaze under control.
A gas cylinder godown, some car show rooms and residential houses besides Sarada Mutt are located near the area.
A Fire and Rescue services department official said gas cylinders from the godown and vehicles from showrooms were shifted immediately soon after the fire was noticed.
The fire is more or less under control, he said adding that more fire engines have been pressed into action.
