Fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market, no injuries reported

Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot; cause of the fire being ascertained

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the blaze was received at 11.26 am. Representative Image

A fire broke out at a furniture shop in Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the blaze was received at 11.26 am.

The furniture shop was in the basement of a two-storey building in Lajpat Nagar market.

"Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control. No one was injured," Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

He said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 02 2020. 13:27 IST

