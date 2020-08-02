Fuel prices unchanged across cities; petrol at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi

Petrol and remained unchanged across metro cities on Sunday.

In the capital, petrol was sold at Rs 80.43 per litre, unchanged for over a month now, and diesel at Rs 73.56, same for a second consecutive day.

On Friday, oil market companies made a hefty Rs 8.38 per litre cut in in Delhi due to VAT reduction.

The price cut has again made diesel cheaper than petrol in the city after more than a month. In fact, diesel is cheaper than petrol in Delhi by the widest margin among all metros now.

Delhi was the only major city in the country where were higher than petrol.

Diesel prices first rose above petrol in Delhi last month, much to the discomfort of the transport sector and the fuel dealers.

In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 87.19, Rs 83.63 and Rs 82.05 per litre, respectively, all unchanged since June 29.

Similarly, diesel prices were unchanged in these cities for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday.

Accordingly in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold at Rs 80.11, Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 a litre, respectively.

