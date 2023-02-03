JUST IN
Fire breaks out at dumping ground in Navi Mumbai, no injuries reported
Saradha case: ED attaches assets of P Chidambaram's wife, ex-CPM MLA
New tax regime won't endanger country's savings rate: Revenue secretary
Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare's eye drops contaminated: Report
Assets of 71 Lok Sabha MPs grew by 286% since 2009, says ADR report
672,000 cases pending in district, subordinate courts for 20 yrs: Rijiju
Amul again hikes milk prices by Rs 3 a litre; fodder rates blamed
No proposal to use remote voting machine in upcoming election: Rijiju in LS
Houses develop cracks in J&K's Doda, 19 families to shift temporarily
Scientists split seawater without pre-treatment to produce green hydrogen
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Saradha case: ED attaches assets of P Chidambaram's wife, ex-CPM MLA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at dumping ground in Navi Mumbai, no injuries reported

A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening and an operation to douse it was underway, an official said

Topics
Navi Mumbai | fire

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Fire
Representative Image

A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Friday evening and an operation to douse it was underway, an official said.

There is no report of injury to anyone in the blaze that started at 7:30pm, he said.

Three fire engines have been deployed, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Navi Mumbai

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 22:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU