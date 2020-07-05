Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Kolkata, 7 fire tenders rushed

-
A fire broke out at a godown packed with plastic items on the second floor of a multi- storey building in Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday.
Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to put off the blaze, which erupted around 10 am, fire brigade sources said.
The blaze quickly spread to other floors of the dilapidated building, which houses several offices and godowns, most of which were shut on Sunday, they said.
"No one was reported to be trapped inside. Our men are working to contain the flames," one of the sources said.
