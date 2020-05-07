First special train from New Delhi departs for MP with 1,050 migrants

Nearly 350 railway protection force (RPF) personnel and over 100 state government and some 200 railway staff were involved in the first Shramik Special train from that took 1,050 migrants to late Thursday evening.

The railway station is the second busiest station in the country with a daily footfall of over 500,000 a day in normal times, but today was different. For both passengers and railway staff, the train to Chhatarpur in meant a completely new protocol.

No one, except those with valid passes and tickets, were allowed entry into the station that has two entrances from Paharganj and Ajmeri Gate sides. Roads were blocked for almost half a kilometre before the Paharganj entry. By around 5.30 pm in the evening, buses carrying migrant labourers started coming to the station. A team of RPF constables were lined up on both sides of the path that led the commuters from the buses to the railway platform.

“We are around 350 RPF officials besides another 200-odd railways staff here. Our job is to ensure social distancing among those got by the Delhi government in buses till the time they reach Chattarpur,” said a senior RPF official. Buses with 15-17 people each were lining up at the station with railway staff guiding them to their designated coaches. The passengers stood on marked areas to maintain distance while railway staff checked tickets and medical certificates.

Not more than 50 people were allowed in each coach and a total of 24 coaches were there in the train to Chhatarpur. The train is non-stop for passengers, but it will stop for change of loco pilot and guards at Agra, said one railway official on condition of anonymity.

One of the passengers from Burari in the Central Delhi district told Business Standard that they were informed about the journey only a day before and were happy that they were headed home rather than being without jobs in a big city like Delhi. Before he could reveal his name, the bus started moving further away towards the entry point.

A senior official from the state revenue department, who was present at the station, explained the 48-hour long saga of how the state government managed the operations through video conferencing and social media groups. “The decision to run the train was taken almost two days ago. Since then operations took place on a war-footing, with assistant district magistrates in each district becoming the nodal officers for shortlisting the people,” he said.

Majority of the labourers were shortlisted from shelter homes in all the 11 districts of Delhi. The job before the ADMs was to select passengers from these shelter homes by Wednesday morning, from their data bank. After that these people were transported to designated centers in each district, where medical check-ups were done. Medical check-ups started from 7.30 pm last night and all the passengers were scrutinised by 9 am on Thursday. By that time, the Indian Railways handed over around 1,100 tickets too to the state authorities.

The Railways are bearing 85 per cent of the fare, while the Delhi government is bearing the remaining 15 per cent. However, a state government official clarified that for the Thursday’s train from Delhi, the government was paying for the entire 15 per cent. The Railway cost defers according to the train but on an average running a single trains costs around Rs 250,000-700,000. The Delhi government would be meeting the running cost of another train scheduled from to Bihar on Friday.

From the Delhi government side, P K Gupta, principal secretary in the Social Welfare Department, was the nodal officer for the movement of migrants, while from the Madhya Pradesh government another bureaucrat Nikhil Kumar was in charge of the movement.

“Transportation of migrants was a herculean task. The state government also ensured that they were given today’s lunch and also provided dinner packets and snacks and water for the journey,” the state government official added.

Starting May 1, the government has operated 201 Shramik Special trains till May 7. The trains transport workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country amid lockdown.