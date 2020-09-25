Fit India Movement anniversary: What's a Yo-Yo test, PM Modi asks Kohli

JUST IN
Prime Minister Modi was interacting with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses after launching 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during an online Fit India Dialogue, to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Skipper Virat Kohli explained how the Yo-Yo test helped Indian cricketers aim for high-level fitness when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him about the mandatory running aerobic fitness routine.
Prime Minister Modi was interacting with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement.' Modi was keen to know what is Yo-Yo test and asked if the captain also has to pass it or he gets spared? "I heard these days there is a Yo-Yo test for the team, what is this test," asked Modi during the interaction. Kohli replied, "This Test was very important from fitness point of view. If we talk about global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement."
First Published: Fri, September 25 2020. 02:11 IST

