Fit India Movement anniversary: What's a Yo-Yo test, PM Modi asks Kohli

Skipper explained how the Yo-Yo test helped Indian cricketers aim for high-level fitness when Prime Minister asked him about the mandatory running aerobic fitness routine.

Prime Minister Modi was interacting with fitness experts and influencers from across the country to mark the one-year anniversary of the 'Fit India Movement.' Modi was keen to know what is Yo-Yo test and asked if the captain also has to pass it or he gets spared? "I heard these days there is a Yo-Yo test for the team, what is this test," asked Modi during the interaction. Kohli replied, "This Test was very important from fitness point of view. If we talk about global fitness level, our fitness level is still low compared to other teams and we want to take it up, which is a basic requirement."