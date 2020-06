Bajaj criticised the Central government for imposing the 'draconian' and claimed that it was only in India that people were not allowed to move outdoors.

"We tried to implement a hard lockdown which was still porous. You flattened the wrong curve. It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP curve. This is what we have ended (up) with, the worst of both worlds," Bajaj said.

"The way India has been locked down is a draconian I am not hearing about this kind of lockdown from anywhere else. All my friends and family from across the world have always been free to step out," Bajaj said.